An outdoor theatre company is bringing a David Walliams story to life at Rutland Water.

Heartbreak Productions will stage Bad Dad to an audience at the reservoir next month.

The popular tale follows the highs and lows of a father-son relationship with chases, escapes, disguises and a comedic auntie with literary aspirations.

Join Frank and Gilbert as they navigate their way through car chases and convicts in the struggle to escape the clutches of the local crime lord and clear Gilbert’s name.

The performance takes place at Rutland Water in Whitwell on Thursday, August 10 at 4pm. Tickets cost £11 for adults and £9 for children, or £35 for a family ticket (one adult and three children, or two adults and two children) They are available online.

Visitors should provide their own low-backed chairs or rugs and are invited to take a picnic.