A day centre’s services for the over sixties will end this month - unless help can be found.

Each Wednesday people meet for lunch and companionship at the Christ Church Day Centre in Green Lane, Stamford.

But this, and a ‘Community Chatter’ group that meets for a soup kitchen lunch on Thursdays, will finish in three weeks’ time because the services are ‘unaffordable’.

Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford. Photo: Google

The Rev Anthony Laotan, vicar of Christ Church, told clients this week of their intention to stop the services.

“It was hard news to break,” he said. “A few people felt really upset but I think there was a common understanding. It’s a financial decision - we’re not tired of serving the elderly.”

The Rev Anthony said the day centre, which began as a lunch club in the 1990s, now runs at a deficit of £350 a month due to the cost of transport, meals and entertainment.

Clients pay £12 per session, or £10 if they don’t need transport, but this does not cover outgoings, which come out of a pot of church money specifically for the services.

The Rev Anthony said The Parochial Church Council (PCC) decided it would not increase the price because some clients had already stopped attending because it was unaffordable.

He added that free entertainment had been organised in a bid to reduce outgoings, but that he had not approached other churches in Stamford for support.

Ending the day centre services will result in the loss of one paid position at the church.

The Rev Anthony said they aimed to continue to support older people in the Christ Church catchment area, although this would need to take a different form.

He added: “We are open to consultation and negotiation. If anyone wants to come in and talk to us about how we can provide for people locally, we welcome them.”

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), South Kesteven district councillor for Stamford St George’s ward and cabinet member for community and people, is also involved in delivering community services at Christ Church.

She said: "I am saddened the church has taken the step to end the day centre and the soup kitchen without exhausting every option. “We have to support our community at every cost.

“In the event this project cannot be saved, we will do our utmost to replace it with a similar programme.”

To offer ideas or support, call Christ Church on 01780 766446, email admin@christchurchstamford.com or visit the centre in Green Lane.