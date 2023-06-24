Time outdoor activities wisely. It can be hard with so many weather changes, but be adaptable, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Plan walks and exercise routines during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening, to avoid heat. Do not walk them on hot pavement, and provide shade during playtime.

Never be afraid to keep your dog busy at home on really hot days. Paddling pools in the garden, let them have access to the shade and do a bit of gentle training (why not get that clicker out again for a quick go)? Your dog will appreciate the brain activity without the risk of getting too hot.

Jack Russell dog in a car wearing a safe harness and seat belt. Photo: istock

Take water with you on walks, no matter how short the walk. They will get thirsty from sniffing as much as walking/running and you’d be surprised how grumpy they can be when they are thirsty! Yes, it’s heavy to carry but really, not as heavy as a dog that has collapsed, and yes that happens more often than you would think.

Be careful about using special items for cooling such as coats that they cannot remove. They may not want to wear it or may find it uncomfortable, when a cool mat on the ground in the shade is better. If you are finding this a problem, ask yourself why you are taking your dog somewhere hot for long periods if you don’t think they will cope? Change your plans accordingly, because it’s safer and also kinder.

Monitor for signs of discomfort: Pay close attention to your dog’s behavior. If they are excessively panting, drooling, or displaying signs of distress, it may be a sign of heatstroke. Move them to a cooler area, offer water, and seek veterinary assistance if necessary. Find out from your vet rather than ‘Doctor Google’ to ask what your Vet would suggest to help your dog cool quickly, because this advice can be incorrect online.

Karen Wild

Never leave them in parked vehicles. Yes, it still happens, to caring people who love their dogs. Even on mildly warm and overcast days, the temperature inside a parked car can skyrocket within minutes, leading to life-threatening situations for dogs. Always keep this in mind and never leave your furry friend unattended in a parked vehicle. No compromise, just don’t do it. It is usually nicer for everyone to either plan a day out where no car is needed, or leave your pup safely at home. Please remember that some people have forgotten they brought the dog with them – and be extra careful to ensure any family members that might do this are supported so that this does not happen.

If you see a dog in a hot car, please take action. Alert any nearby places that can raise the alarm, contact the police to ask their advice, and if the dog is in distress you might need to take further action to help.