Tinwell came together last Sunday to mark the deaths of 32 airmen in July 1944.

Some 24 Polish paratroopers and eight US airmen lost their lives when two planes collided near the village, leaving just one survivor.

The service at All Saints Church saw representatives from Poland, the RAF, the Royal British Legion; plus the mayors of Oakham and Stamford and the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland.

Bell-ringing launched the service, Royal British Legion standards were lowered, the last post played and a two-minute silence followed.

The names of those who died were read out by Polish worshipper Halina Szulakowska and the British, Polish and American national anthems were then played. Villager Marcus McDevitt made the organ sing throughout the service, with him accompanied by his father Chas on the trumpet, who joined in for the Polish and American anthems.

Further hymns and a sermon followed, with refreshments in the nearby village hall afterwards.

Within the hall were items relating to the tragedy, including printed records and items found by a metal detector from the site.