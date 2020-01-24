An 80-bed care home costing £10m is needed because of a shortfall of places, according to the architects for the development.

Alysia Caring Group wants to build the home and 22 retirement apartments in Bourne on land to the west of Beaufort Drive with a planning application already submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

It is part of a 110-affordable home development proposed by the Longhurst Group and known as St Peter’s Meadow.

Artist's impression of the care home

John Bell, from ADG Architects on behalf of Alysia Caring Group, said the care home proposal had been developed over an ‘18-month process working with the residents and the local authority’.

Following a public consultation, they ‘took on board’ residents’ comments by reducing the building’s height and moving it from neighbouring houses.

Mr Bell continued: “As part of this planning process, detailed studies were undertaken by independent consultants to provide us with demographic figures, which showed there is currently a 274-bed shortfall in the area, and this is expected to rise to 330 by 2021.

“From these figures, it provided us with clear justification a new care home in Bourne would help alleviate pressures on the local services and hospitals.”

Last week, a spokesman for the Beaufort Drive and Bourne Local Action Group said it was against the whole project because there was no need for another care home in Bourne and the homes were in the wrong place.

Click here to read more of the latest news.

Read more BourneStamford