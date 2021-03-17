A decision on a major new housing and business park development in Stamford has been delayed.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee was due to be asked to approve the St Martin’s Park proposals for the former Cummins Site today (Wednesday, March 17).

The scheme includes190 homes, a retirement village of 150 further homes and a series of business units.

Cummins, Barnack Road, Stamford

But chairman Coun Bob Adams told the committee and members of the public who had joined the online meeting that the proposal had been withdrawn from the agenda because reports on habitat regulations and viability assessments having not been received.

“It will come back at a later stage,” he told members.

The district council owns the factory site off Barnack Road, which will be demolished, and is working with Burghley Estates, owners of the greenfield land next door, on the development.

St Martin's Park artist's design

The build will include a convenience store and café, as well as public open space and cycle and pedestrian access to the parkland to the south of the site.

It is hoped about 825 jobs could be created by the development and that more than £2.8m a year would be brought in by resident expenditure, business rates, council tax and a ‘new homes bonus’ over at least the next four years.

The Cummins diesel generator manufacturing plant closed in 2018 and has been vacant since.

South Kesteven District Council paid £7.5m for the site in 2019.

The layout of St Martin's Park

More than 33 objections had been received about the plans, as well as further concerns raised by the Stamford Bypass Group, St Martin’s Residents’ Group and Stukeley Court Residents’ Association.

Although mainly supporting the redevelopment of the factory site, objectors had concerns about developing the field next door and further strain on local infrastructure including an increase in traffic.

Officers’ transport assessments however, concluded that there would be a net reduction in vehicle movements.

The former Cummins site, to the left of the aerial view, and the Burghley land to the right are proposed for redvelopment. Photo: Google Maps

Following today’s decision to delay, a spokesman for the local planning authority said: “We require additional time to consider and consult with the applicant regarding the St Martin’s Park planning application.

“As a result, the application will be considered at a future planning committee, in the coming weeks.”

The applicant added: "We remain fully committed to the proposals for St Martin’s Park which would bring huge benefits to Stamford, and the wider district.”

