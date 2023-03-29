Plans for deck chair hire on the town meadows have been turned down.

Stamford Town Council was contacted by a person wanting to pitch up and hire out deck chairs on The Meadows.

They proposed to run the business seven days a week.

The Meadows in Stamford

The town council's amenities committee turned down the application as councillors believe it may affect the use of the space by the public and planned events.

The committee was also advised that other pop-up businesses had not been allowed to operate from The Meadows in the past.