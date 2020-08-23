Environment Agency investigate declining water level at Newstead Mill in Newstead Lane, Stamford
Published: 14:00, 23 August 2020
Investigations are underway as to why the water level at a 12th Century mill is declining.
Residents of Newstead Mill in Newstead Lane, Stamford have expressed concern after the water flowing through from the River Gwash reduced significantly.
Andrew Hinton, who lives at Newstead Mill, said: “The water has been getting lower and lower. Previously we had lots but it’s really drying out.”
Read moreEnvironmentHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)