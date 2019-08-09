The Big Clean's tireless team look after the streets of Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and villages
An army of staff is working tirelessly to keep the streets of Stamford, Bourne and the surrounding areas looking spick and span.
The Big Clean project was set up two years ago to help improve the cleanliness of the district and a team of 12 dedicated men and woman are tasked with keeping our streets looking beautiful.
Tracy Brumpton, 41, from Colsterworth, who has been working for the Big Clean team for about a year, said: “We do all sorts really - litter picking, removing the graffiti, cleaning signs, trimming trees and tidying up the edges.
