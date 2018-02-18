Deeping St James mother wins road safety campaign

A mother of two from Deeping St James has won her fight for better road safety measures outside a village school.

Emily Elliott launched an online petition for a pedestrian crossing at Linchfield Community Primary School in Crowson Way before bringing her concerns to parish and district councillors last December.

Now county highways and road safety officers have responded by agreeing to bring back a school crossing patrol .

Emily said: “I’m very happy with the outcome as we are getting a safe place to cross for the children and that is all that I really wanted.

“Linchfield is situated on a corner, making it extremely difficult to cross the road on the busy school runs.

“An advisory 20mph limit is already in place but this is regularly ignored by drivers, leaving children between the ages two and 11 to trying to cross this busy road safely to get both to and from school.

“Linchfield used to have a lollipop lady for many years but due to funding cuts, Lincolnshire County Council made the decision to remove her.”

Emily’s successful efforts were backed by Deeping St James Parish Council chairman Andrew Bowell who said: “Emily attended our council meeting in December and spoke to us about her campaign to try and tackle the problem of children crossing Crowson Way. Personally, I believe that a school crossing patrol will help to ensure that children can cross safely.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman pointed out the former lollipop lady stepped down and was not axed because of funding cuts.

Following her departure, the need for one was reviewed and the site did not meet the criteria, so there was not an immediate replacement. However, the criteria has since changed and the location is now eligible, hence the decision to recruit a new crossing patrol.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Helping children get to school safely is a priority for us. With that in mind, we are looking to recruit a new school crossing patrol for Linchfield Primary School after the previous post-holder chose to step down. This is a role that can make a real difference to the community, and I’d encourage anyone interested to get in touch.”