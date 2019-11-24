Market Deeping childminder Jean Mary Sked has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted inspectors.

They praised Jean for knowing the children ‘very well’ and offering “a welcoming home-from-home environment”.

Children were made to feel valued and they develop ‘strong relationships” with her going “to her for cuddles and reassurance”.

Ofsted (22225646)

Ofsted said children show a positive attitude to learning and they “behave well, are polite and know what is expected of them”.

Jean, of Black Prince Avenue, is ‘well qualified’ with ‘high expectations’ of children’s learning. Parents also comment positively about her. Registered since 1993, she cares for 14 children aged one to

nine.