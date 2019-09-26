Redundant abattoir buildings in Deeping St James are to be demolished and replaced with a nursery.

Charlotte Larreta, owner of Carousel Day Nurseries, says work will start later this year, with the nursery - which will also look after babies - opening next September. Charlotte already runs a nursery on Crowson Way, which will remain open.

The new premises at the back of 10 Bridge Street will see the family-run business offer services to babies for the first time. Five people are expected to be employed.

Charlotte, who lives in Market Deeping, added: “It will be a small nursery.”

South Kesteven District Council approved revised proposals earlier this month.

Earlier, the proposal had faced some opposition, despite officer recommendations.