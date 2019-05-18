Book lovers are being urged to get their tickets for Deepings Literary Festival which begins on Thursday (May 23).

The four-day festival is bringing together the UK’s best-loved contemporary authors from crime and romance writers to children’s authors, artists, poets, and even a motivational speaker.

Mimi Anderson, one of the world’s most inspirational distance runners, helps kick the festival off on Thursday evening at the Spinroom Studio in Deeping St James to tell how she found her love of running at the age of 36 and took on the world’s toughest footrace, the Marathon des Sables.

John Betjeman poetry lovers won’t want to miss a talk from authority Greg Morse at the Open Door Church, in Deeping St James on Friday evening, also touching on the poet’s love of railways.

Sunday Times best-selling author Milly Johnson is a sellout for her Friday appearance at Boundary’s River Restaurant, but the professional joke-writer and after dinner speaker has tickets available for The Coronation Hall on Saturday morning.

Crime writer Barbara Copperthwaite, speaking on Saturday morning at The Coronation Hall, uses the haunting atmosphere of The Fens for her psychological thrillers – boosted by her journalistic experience of real victims of crime, and those who have carried them out.

How was crime writer Sophie Hannah chosen to write the new Hercules Poirot novels? Join her at the Priory Church in Deeping St James on Saturday afternoon for the answer, plus ‘How to Hold a Grudge’ and its benefits – all washed down with a glass of cordial and shortbread biscuit.

Romantic novelists Julie Stock and Lizzie Lamb team up on Sunday afternoon with their own recipe for literary romance – plus coffee, apple pie and live music.

Other speakers either sold out or close to capacity include Judith Allnatt, Patricia Fara, Darren O’Sullivan (and Louise Jensen), Lucien Young, Dickens in The Deepings, Elly Griffiths, Carol Drinkwater and Nicholas Tearle with Becky Owen-Fisher.

Full details of the programme of events can be found here.

To book tickets for all festival events visit www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk or call the box office 01780 763203.