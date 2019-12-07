Linchfield Primary School in Deeping St James is “taking effective action” towards the removal of ‘special measures’, according to Ofsted inspectors.

The report follows their first monitoring visit last month, after giving the school an across-the-board ‘inadequate’ after an inspection in January.

Ofsted identified areas for improvement, covering issues as diverse as leadership, safeguarding, personal development of children and early years education.

A letter to interim headteacher Helen Okrafo-Smart said: “Leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures.

The local authority’s statement of action and the school’s improvement plan were also fit for purpose.

Ofsted said the school has seen ‘significant turbulence in staffing’ since the inspection, with the headteacher and deputy also absent.

The local authority had replaced the roles with an interim headteacher and two acting deputy headteachers.

Six teachers also left this academic year, being replaced by supply teachers.

The schools governing body was disbanded and replaced by an interim executive board, selected by the local authority.

However the interim head and interim board are ‘a driving force for improvement’, safeguarding is now ‘effective’, the interim executive board is ‘highly effective’,the interim board and head are ‘cohesive leaders’ with a ‘shared sense of responsibility’.

Staff morale is improving, pupils are showing more pride in their work and the quality of education in most subjects is improving.

Mrs Okfro-Smart said she was delighted Ofsted acknowledges the progress being mad and the interim executive board leaders are “really moving forward in making improvements”.

The school still had progress to make but parents and carers can be assured the school is providing quality education in a safe and healthy environment, she added.

