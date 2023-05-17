“We believe everyone deserves a place on this stage.”

That was the message from Stamford Corn Exchange manager Judith Mackie at the end of a sold-out performance of Katie Hopkins’ ‘stand-up’ comedy show, Live Laugh Love last night (Tuesday, May 16).

When it was announced in December that Katie was bringing a night of her tour to Stamford, a petition set up to oppose the performance drew more than 800 signatures.

Katie Hopkins performs at Stamford Corn Exchange

It prompted Judith to take extra – but, as it turned out, unnecessary – security precautions at the show. Mick Taylor, from Taylor Made Securities based in Oakham, offered services free of charge.

A small group peacefully handed out flyers with the slogan ‘Take Back Democracy’ outside the Broad Street venue but other than the laughter inside, the evening went off without uproar.

On stage, Katie addressed the furore over her tour and of being ‘cancelled’ in Bedford, saying: “Bedford is so inclusive - except they don’t want you here.”

She also shared that she had secretly joined a protest outside one of her own shows in Wales dressed as “Phoebe the protester with purple hair and waving a placard”.

During her two hours on stage she covered topics she called “plagues”, including climate change and the war in Ukraine, and, addressing her “fffffff-far right” reputation, said: “I’m still in the centre but it’s everyone else who has moved.”

She also mused to raucuous laughter from her audience: “I sometimes wonder if I’ve gone too far, mainly when I’m in a prison cell or about to be deported.” She even proudly flashed a tattoo on her bum of the deportation stamp from her passport when she was removed from Australia after having bragged about flouting quarantine rules.

In the show’s second half, Katie ran down the corn exchange’s notorious steep slope in flip flops (before changing into glittery heels) and talked about her time on the third series of The Apprentice, in 2007.

She invited Judith on stage saying she had a “spine of steel” for allowing the show to go ahead.

Before she left the stage dancing to ‘Sweet Caroline’, Katie told the audience: “You are not alone” and that thousands of people attending her tour shows shared their views.

Speaking afterwards, Katie said those who had opposed the show were “underoccupied and trying to pull something down”.

“They should put their energies into something they’re doing. To those protesting and petitioning, build something up and show me that instead.

“This show is nothing to do with me. It’s about bringing people together somewhere they feel at home and everyone had a fantastic night. I love performing and this is a fantastic venue. Stamford is a fantastic town.

“We can’t get enough venues – we’re selling out wherever we go.”

Katie met dozens of fans in the bar, signed books and posed for photographs. One group had travelled from Somerset where a show had been cancelled. One of the fans hugged Judith and said: “Thank you for protecting free speech.”

Judith said she had “taken a personal bashing” for allowing the show to go ahead, but added: “I’m here to do a job and theatre has to be inclusive and in some ways challenging. If you just ran shows that were politically correct, it would be so boring.”

She is considering allowing Katie to return on her next tour, in 2024.

The Mercury received a complimentary ticket to review the show.