Defibrillator at Stamford Police Station in Jim’s memory

A team of campaigners is celebrating after a defibrillator was installed at Stamford police station.

The move comes thanks to the tireless work of Margaret and Jim Body, and Dannii Vincent, who leads the Dosh4Defibs appeal, a group aiming to get the life-saving equipment on the walls of public buildings around the town centre.

Margaret Body, of Cedar Road, Stamford, said: “When my husband, Jim, and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary, instead of asking for gifts we asked for money so we could donate it to the British Heart Foundation. Jim had a triple heart bypass about ten years ago, and heart charities were very important to him , so we wanted to do something to say thanks.

“In the end we were given more than £2,000, which was enough to buy a defibrillator, so that’s what we did. Jim was very passionate about getting it installed in the town, and he tried hard to have it installed at the library, the toilets at Red Lion Square, and other buildings in the town centre, but red tape slowed the process down. A lot of the buildings in Stamford are listed, so it wasn’t possible. So in the end we gave the defibrillator to Dosh4Defibs.

“Dannii is just as passionate as Jim was about this cause, and we knew it would find a good home. However, Jim passed away last October, and it is such a shame he never saw his wish fulfilled.”

Dannii made it her quest to find a public venue fitting of Jim’s legacy and arranged to get it erected on the outside wall of police station in North Street.

Margaret, who attended the official unveiling with her daughter Michelle Cooper, said: “It’s great to see the defibrillator in such a prominent location. It’s right next to the Rec, and very close to the High Street, which is where Jim wanted it to be. A lot of people pass this spot, and it’s great to see Jim’s wish come true. It’s very nice to know it’s there should somebody ever need it.”

Community policing inspector Ian Martin said: “This is good news for everyone, both the public and the police.

“We could get called to a cardiac arrest in the town, and this means we can take this vital piece of kit with us. It really is the ideal spot, and as it’s outside, it can be used anytime, day and night, if needed.”

Dannii said: “It’s great to see the defibrillator on the wall. Jim worked hard to make this happen, and this beefs up over coverage in the town.

“We now have 21 in Stamford and the surrounding villages, and we’ll be adding another three – one in Red Lion Square, one at the top of the High Street, and one in Broad Street – shortly. We have the relevant permissions in place and are just waiting on the listed building consent.”