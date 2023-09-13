Old defibrillators that were positioned where anyone could access them have been replaced with new life-saving equipment.

The devices, which can be used to bring a person’s heart back to a normal rhythm following a cardiac arrest, are located in Ketton’s telephone boxes in Luffenham Road and near Pit Lane, and at the railway signal box.

Graham Payne, a defibrillator volunteer, said: “They can be the key to saving someone’s life.

Mike Warrington, Andy King, Graham Layne, Mary Cade and David Lewin with the new defibrillators in Ketton

“There are a lot of people who die through heart problems who could be saved by a defibrillator.”

Graham, along with David Lewin, have previously volunteers as First Responders for Ketton, going out on 999 calls and often arriving before the ambulance could make it.

The Ketton First Responders group came to an end in 2015 because the service was provided from elsewhere, the pair still wanted to ensure Ketton residents were kept safe.

It was at this point that they purchased the first set of defibrillators for the village.

Former chairperson of Ketton Parish Council, Sinclair Rogers said: “I felt very humbled when I first saw them. What Graham and David have done is fantastic.”

Graham and David inspect the defibrillators each week to make sure they are working.

They also make sure their locations are publicised and they hold training sessions in how to use the equipment.

During the seven years the village has had defibrillators, only once has one had to be used.

The new defibrillators have been purchased by the parish council, with the long-running village charity The Whitebread Trust footing the £4,100 bill.

The new defibrillators have the latest technology and can also be used on children more easily.

A fourth defibrillator was also purchased for Ketton to ‘satisfy future need because the village is expanding’ with a number of new housing developments.

A location for this has not yet been chosen.

People wishing to know where their nearest defibrillator is located in a non-emergency situation can visit British Heart Foundation’s website www.thecircuit.uk

Those who look after a defibrillator in their area are also encouraged to register their device on the website.