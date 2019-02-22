Defibrillator for Langtoft United Football Club

A community defibrillator has been unveiled at Langtoft United Football Club.

Paul Cooper, head of youth development, said the initiative followed a parent telling the club their 8-year-old child maybe at high risk of cardiac arrest due to his family history.

Langtoft defib (7129304)

Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey team owner Jo Lane heard about the club seeking funds for the defibrillator and helped them buy it. The unit was also heavily subsidised by the British Heart Foundation. Langtoft United in return have committed to providing regular CPR training as part of the scheme.

The club also raised £600 for a heated cabinet to help prevent the unit malfunctioning during winter.

Paul said: “We received generous sponsorship of training tops from Finning CAT. Parents donated a minimum of £10 each in which their children received training tops. Coaches, players, Langtoft Bowls Club and members of the public also made donations.”

“The defibrillator has been installed on the outside of the pavillion building for use 24 hours a day and it’s been registered as an asset with the ambulance trust.”

“There is a high footfall on the playing fields through football, fun runs, athletics, sports days and dog walkers. The cabinet is also within close proximity to the primary school, pre school and bowls club.”

Langtoft has a second defibrillator outside Langtoft Village Hall.