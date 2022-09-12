Home   News   Article

Bins in South Kesteven to be emptied late due to Queen's funeral

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:53, 12 September 2022
Bins in South Kesteven will be emptied a day later than usual because of the bank holiday for the Queen's funeral on Monday (September 19).

The grey wheelie bins and clear bags will be collected from Tuesday next week, and people should put theirs out by 7.30am the day after their usual collection day.

This means that some collection rounds will be on the Saturday.

Bins. Photo: iStock
Normal bin rounds will resume the following week.

