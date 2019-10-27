Drivers on the A47 are facing more delays at the Sutton Heath Road junction, between Wansford and the Sutton/Upton roundabout.

This afternoon (Sunday, October 27) at about 3.30pm there appeared to have been a crash close to Sutton Heath Road, which heads north from the A47 near Sacrewell Farm.

A lorry and a car had stopped, although it's not known if they were directly involved.

Traffic is delayed close to the Sacrewell Farm turn

Yesterday (Saturday, October 26) the A47 eastbound was closed where it bypasses Castor and Ailsworth because of flooding, causing heavy traffic in the same area.