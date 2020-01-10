Temporary traffic lights are causing delays for drivers in Baston and Deeping St James today (January 10).

BT is carrying out roadworks in Baston Outgang Road until Tuesday (January 14).

In Deeping St James, Anglian Water is carrying out roadworks in Eastgate until Tuesday (January 14).

Anglian Water

Drivers should expect delays until they are concluded.

For more of the latest news, click here.