Temporary traffic lights in Baston and Deeping St James causing delays

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 06:00, 10 January 2020

Temporary traffic lights are causing delays for drivers in Baston and Deeping St James today (January 10).

BT is carrying out roadworks in Baston Outgang Road until Tuesday (January 14).

In Deeping St James, Anglian Water is carrying out roadworks in Eastgate until Tuesday (January 14).

Drivers should expect delays until they are concluded.

