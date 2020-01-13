Home   News   Article

Delays as road closed in Morton and temporary traffic lights cause congestion in Stamford

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 06:00, 13 January 2020

Roadworks in Stamford and Morton are causing delays this morning (January 13).

Anglian Water has put temporary traffic lights in place in Kettering Road in Stamford until Wednesday (January 15).

Elsewhere in Stamford, Lincolnshire County Council's road partner Kier has put temporary traffic lights in place in Uffington Road until Friday (January 17).

Roadworks
Roadworks

In Morton, Pinfold Close is closed by Anglian Water until Wednesday (January 15).

