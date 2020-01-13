Roadworks in Stamford and Morton are causing delays this morning (January 13).

Anglian Water has put temporary traffic lights in place in Kettering Road in Stamford until Wednesday (January 15).

Elsewhere in Stamford, Lincolnshire County Council's road partner Kier has put temporary traffic lights in place in Uffington Road until Friday (January 17).

In Morton, Pinfold Close is closed by Anglian Water until Wednesday (January 15).

