Delays on A1 northbound between Wansford and Water Newton as heavy rain warning is issued
Published: 13:36, 10 September 2021
| Updated: 13:38, 10 September 2021
Friday afternoon traffic is being delayed following an incident this afternoon (September 10).
There are queues on the A1 northbound between Wansford and Water Newton with traffic travelling at an average speed of 10 mph.
The AA news map indicates that there is heavy rain on the A1 at Water Newton and near Wittering, which could be adding to the delays.