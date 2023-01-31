Home   News   Article

Delays on the A1 between Peterborough A47 junction and Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:57, 31 January 2023
 | Updated: 14:07, 31 January 2023

Drivers are queueing on the A1 northbound near Wittering.

According to traffic monitoring, delays are about 15 minutes and begin just north of the Wittering village and RAF base turn off.

The cause of the problem has not yet been released by the emergency services but it is understood to be a broken down lorry.

The A1 is slow northbound from Wittering
To avoid the hold-up, drivers can leave the A1 at Wansford.

