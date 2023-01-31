Drivers are queueing on the A1 northbound near Wittering.

According to traffic monitoring, delays are about 15 minutes and begin just north of the Wittering village and RAF base turn off.

The cause of the problem has not yet been released by the emergency services but it is understood to be a broken down lorry.

To avoid the hold-up, drivers can leave the A1 at Wansford.