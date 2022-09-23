Delays on A1 north of Stamford after crash
Published: 14:28, 23 September 2022
| Updated: 15:29, 23 September 2022
Motorists travelling on the A1 are being warned of delays near Stamford after a crash.
At 3.25pm, the AA reported delays of 20 minutes on the northbound carriageway between the A606 and the junction with the A151, down from 40 minutes.
The congestion was caused by a crash on the A1 northbound near to the South Witham and Thistleton turn-off.
The incident saw one lane closed due to an overturned vehicle and brought four miles of queuing traffic.
The average speed along the stretch of road is down to 10mph.