Motorists travelling on the A1 are being warned of delays near Stamford after a crash.

At 3.25pm, the AA reported delays of 20 minutes on the northbound carriageway between the A606 and the junction with the A151, down from 40 minutes.

The congestion was caused by a crash on the A1 northbound near to the South Witham and Thistleton turn-off.

There is congestion on the A1 northbound after an accident on Friday lunchtime

The incident saw one lane closed due to an overturned vehicle and brought four miles of queuing traffic.

The average speed along the stretch of road is down to 10mph.