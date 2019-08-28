Collision causes delays on A1 at Colsterworth
Tailbacks several miles have just been reported on the A1 just south of Colsterworth.
Police blocked off the inside lane of the northbound carriageway, where a small hatchback could be seen with front end damage.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Around 9am today, the AA said traffic south of the junction moving northbound was moving slowly.
The southbound carriageway was unaffected.
