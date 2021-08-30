Home   News   Article

Four-vehicle crash causing delays on A1 between Stamford and Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:25, 30 August 2021
 | Updated: 16:34, 30 August 2021

A crash involving four vehicles is causing delays on the A1 northbound this afternoon (Bank Holiday Monday).

One lane is closed due to the incident which happened at about 3pm near the Colsterworth services.

A witness said the A1 northbound is blocked just south of Colsterworth and the AA says delays can be expected.

The A1 northbound is blocked near Colsterworth. Photo: R Mortiss
Traffic is also slow on the A1 northbound near South Witham.

