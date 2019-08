Drivers are facing 20-minute delays on the A47 between Wansford and Peterborough.

Traffic is slow on the Castor bypass and up to the filling station on the A47 westbound, close to the Wansford junction.

It is also slow-going eastbound along the same stretch. The cause of the jams is not known.

Traffic news

Cars have crashed closing Drift Road in Stamford this afternoon.