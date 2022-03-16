A fine-dining restaurant has been recognised alongside the most elite eateries in the country.

Having opened at the Haycock Manor Hotel in Wansford just six months ago, Prévost has already been awarded three AA Rosettes for an 'outstanding standard' of dining.

The AA Rosette award, created in 1956, assesses the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels. Only about 10 per cent of the restaurants in the scheme have three rosettes and above.