Stamford Anti-Racism Group launch Stamford World Cook Book to celebrate cultural heritage and raise funds for diversity festival
Published: 09:32, 11 December 2020
| Updated: 09:33, 11 December 2020
A flavour of Stamford’s diversity is ready to be cooked up thanks to a newly released book.
The Stamford World Cook Book is launched today (Friday, December 11) to celebrate the cultural heritage of the area and raise funds for a diversity festival which is planned to take place next year.
The book includes recipes from Turkey, Guyana, Ecuador, Poland, Venezuela and Japan, which have all been bought to the table by people from Stamford and the surrounding villages.