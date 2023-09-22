Strong community links have earned a deli and coffee house the title of Independent Retailer of the Year at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023.

Steve Conway and Sally Howarth-Conway opened Lamberts in Cheyne Lane, Stamford in 2016 after working in the hospitality sector for nearly 30 years.

The business is named after Daniel Lambert, famous for being the heaviest man in England at 335kg, who died in Stamford in 1809.

Lamberts is named Best Independent Retailer at the Mercury Business Awards 2023. The team received their award from Peter Isaac, managing director of category sponsor Downtown

The deli and coffee house was born from a passion for great food and service.

“We took inspiration from my parents who had a hotel in Blackpool,” said Steve.

He added: “We have been here eight years with hopefully many more to come.”

Presenting the award was Peter Isaac, managing director of category sponsor Downtown.

He described it as ‘without a doubt a very strong category’.

But it was Lambert’s which scooped the top prize for its ‘outstanding attention to detail and the support they give other retailers in the immediate vicinity’.

“We are over the moon,” said Steve.

While the judges didn’t actually try any food while meeting the team at Lamberts, Steve hopes they could now be converted to come in and have a breakfast or burger more often.

Recently Lamberts was involved in a project teaching young Ukrainian refugees how to cook.

Being crowned Independent Retailer of the Year didn’t stop the grind, with Steve back in the kitchen the following day.

The House of Anna Couture and Taylor’s Tourers, based in Great Casterton, were the other finalists.