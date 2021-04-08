The owners of an Italian deli have announced they are closing in Stamford on Saturday (April 10).

Damilo and Alison Trozzi opened Just So Italian in St Mary's Street five years ago, but lockdown closures teamed with high rents mean the shop is no longer a viable part of their business.

Their two other branches, in Market Harborough and Leicester, will remain open, and Alison will continue to run their wholesale business supplying Italian foods to other delis and fine foods shops.

Just So Italian in St Marys Street, Stamford (45957773)

"We have decided to close the Stamford deli now because we didn't want to get tied into another lease," said Alison.

"The landlord and landlady have been great during the lockdown, but we have no outside space and so for us there will be no 'normal business' for some while yet - probably for the rest of this year.

"This means staying open in Stamford isn't viable."

Alison added that the timing, aside from being determined by the lease, meant they were able to close "while the business is still working" and they hope many of their regular customers will pop in on Saturday to see them.

"We have customers in Stamford who have said they will come to see us in Market Harborough or Leicester, and both of these branches are going strong," Alison said.

It is understood the retail premises in St Mary's Street will not be empty for long, with another business already preparing to move in.