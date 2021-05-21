A new restaurant opens in Stamford tonight (Friday, May 21).

Jonathan Spencer is looking forward to opening Orbis Stamford tonight, offering the same quality as the branch in Oakham, but tonight is already fully booked.

The new eatery will be based above Hoppi Dorri in All Saints Street, which will also have Jonathan at the helm after he acquired the business from owners Sam Letteri and Chris Riddle.

Orbis and Hoppi Dorri in All Saints Street, Stamford

Last night (Thursday, May 20), VIP diners were invited to an exclusive tasting menu so staff could test their systems and guests could taste some of the highlights from both the Orbis and Hoppi Dorri menus.

Orbis encapsulates flavours from around the world in small plate formats, while Hoppi Dorri is inspired by Asian influences.

Dishes last night included red tuna with glass noodles, edename and watermelon foam; stone bass fish with pickled onion and yuzu dressing, a platter of sushi and tamarind chicken.

There is also a large range of cocktails on the Orbis menu and VIP diners were able to sample Poppin' Candyfloss and Drumstick cocktails, as well as more traditional flavours like Pornstar Martini and Mojito.

Hoppi Dorri will open later this month.

To find out more or to book a table, visit https://www.orbisstamford.co.uk/