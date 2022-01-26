A charity which supports young people in the Stamford area has received a boost from the Delicious Ideas Food Group.

Becci Mears, a senior account manager at the Peterborough-based snacks supplier, has been volunteering her time to help pack food parcels the charity distributes to support families with children who have additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

Meanwhile, Delicious Ideas Food Group has delivered four van-loads of its own stock to the Little Miracles charity.

Shelley Nicholls and Connor Craig load up a van load of goodies for Little Miracles

Once she had packed the parcels, Becci helped to deliver some of them to families in the Stamford and Peterborough area.

She said: “It is truly amazing to be able to help such a fantastic cause, and we are just so pleased that our snacks and treats are providing such amazing benefits to the families and children that Little Miracles helps on a daily basis.”

Jill Bedward-Jones, family support and emergency supply co-ordinator at Little Miracles, said: “The treats Delicious Ideas Food Group supply to us are luxuries that lift the spirits of our families and really make their day.

“Their support has helped to put such a smile on the families' faces and it is clear to see that it has a positive effect on their mental health.”

Businesses with surplus food and drink supplies in the area can contact Jill on 07584 066672 or visit: www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk