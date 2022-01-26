Pandemic starts partnership between Delicious Ideas Food Group and Little Miracles charity
A charity which supports young people in the Stamford area has received a boost from the Delicious Ideas Food Group.
Becci Mears, a senior account manager at the Peterborough-based snacks supplier, has been volunteering her time to help pack food parcels the charity distributes to support families with children who have additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions.
Meanwhile, Delicious Ideas Food Group has delivered four van-loads of its own stock to the Little Miracles charity.
Once she had packed the parcels, Becci helped to deliver some of them to families in the Stamford and Peterborough area.
She said: “It is truly amazing to be able to help such a fantastic cause, and we are just so pleased that our snacks and treats are providing such amazing benefits to the families and children that Little Miracles helps on a daily basis.”
Jill Bedward-Jones, family support and emergency supply co-ordinator at Little Miracles, said: “The treats Delicious Ideas Food Group supply to us are luxuries that lift the spirits of our families and really make their day.
“Their support has helped to put such a smile on the families' faces and it is clear to see that it has a positive effect on their mental health.”
Businesses with surplus food and drink supplies in the area can contact Jill on 07584 066672 or visit: www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk