GCSE results at Casterton College Rutland

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:58, 24 August 2023
The teamwork of pupils, teachers and parents has been applauded by a school principal.

Carl Smith from Casterton College in Great Casterton congratulated his GCSE pupils on their ‘excellent results’.

He added: “They have worked so hard and overcome so many obstacles that they deserve every credit for what they have achieved.

Carl Smith
“It’s another great set of results for the school and we are delighted.

“Rather than single out individuals this year, we want to say very well done to everyone – pupils, parents and teachers.”

