Dance school pupils put on a sensational show at the weekend, combining ballet, tap and modern styles into a two-act drama.

Called ‘Elements’, The Welland School of Dancing’s show at Stamford Corn Exchange told the story of Earth’s battle against pollution - particularly plastic pollution in the oceans.

And yet, despite this quite weighty message, there were plenty of lighter acts, including a delightful tap routine from some of the younger dancers, set to Sinatra's Come Fly With Me, that practically drew cheers from the audience.