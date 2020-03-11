Review: The Welland School of Dancing show at Stamford Corn Exchange
Published: 18:54, 11 March 2020
| Updated: 18:54, 11 March 2020
Dance school pupils put on a sensational show at the weekend, combining ballet, tap and modern styles into a two-act drama.
Called ‘Elements’, The Welland School of Dancing’s show at Stamford Corn Exchange told the story of Earth’s battle against pollution - particularly plastic pollution in the oceans.
And yet, despite this quite weighty message, there were plenty of lighter acts, including a delightful tap routine from some of the younger dancers, set to Sinatra's Come Fly With Me, that practically drew cheers from the audience.
Read moreHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorSuzanne Moon