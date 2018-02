Valentine’s Day flowers are being delivered in style by a tuxedo-wearing delivery man.

As the mood of love descends on the country today Greansleaves Florist in Stamford decided it would be fitting if, Brian Bergmann sported dapper attire as he completed deliveries.

Amanda Clarke, owner of Greansleaves, said: “I just thought it would be something different and nice for people to see somebody walk up with a tuxedo rather than in normal delivery clothesa