Plans to close a school, human bones discovered by workers and a sea-fowl-shooting, are stories featured in this week's Mercury Memories.

Every week we take a walk down memory lane, looking at stories up to 200 years ago, thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

January 18, 2013

50 years ago: January 19, 1973 – Some of the Dickensian characters who attended last week's Trefoil Guild evening at Oakham. Pictured, Mrs George Baines (second right) serves the punch.

A team of business leaders and councillors could be put together to explore ways to bring more people to Stamford’s High Street.

Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce has urged town councillors to join its members in setting up a town team to look at ways to boost the town centre. Other interested groups would be able to join the team.

President of the chamber Tim Lee said: “Things are at an early stage. We need to set up the town team. From there we would identify likely priorities we could work on and how we could achieve that.

“We would identify things that would make the High Street more attractive. This might involve bringing in more businesses and more visitors. It might mean making it look more attractive. It is quiet a wide brief.

“We are interested in seeing if we can find ways to repopulate the High Street. We think there are quite a lot of vacant spaces that could be put to use as flats. This would mean there are more people around and if there are people there then other things could appear, like a pub.”

Mr Lee said the team would be led by the town council.

Lincolnshire’s newly-elected police and crime commissioner wants to recruit 1,000 volunteers to help officers.

Alan Hardwick, who was elected to the post in November, launched his proposed police and crime plan this week.

One of his proposals is to recruit volunteers to complement the work of existing officers.

He has also promised to keep police stations open where a need can be demonstrated.

He has invited people to look over the plans and give their views before they are formally submitted to the police and crime panel, which scrutinises the work of the commissioners, at the end of the month.

Mr Hardwick said:”I believe I have a plan that will see crime reduce, deliver a fair deal for the people of Lincolnshire and provide police and services that are there when you need them.“But I want to know what you think.”

He also suggests introducing new volunteer police community support officers alongside an expansion in the county’s special constabulary, which, he says, could see a uniformed officer in every community.

Staff at a first school are consulting on becoming a primary school and say the school could face closure if the proposals don’t go ahead.

Easton Garford Endowed School in Easton-on-the-Hill is consulting parents and the community on the possibility of becoming a primary school this September, which would enable the school to take children up to the age of 11, instead of nine.

At the moment children go onto Oundle and King’s Cliffe Middle School.

If the proposals go-ahead, the school would get an additional class and the number of pupils on roll would increase from the current 40.

Headteacher Nicola Wynne and chairman of governors Helen Gibbons said the school had capacity to take an extra class.The school also has staff experienced at teaching across the whole primary spectrum.

They said in a statement that if the proposals don’t go ahead “in the long term we fear that our school will have to close.”

25 years ago

January 16, 1998

25 years ago: January 16, 1998 – The cast of Rutland Amateur Theatrical Society, in their pantomime, Old Mother Hubbard

A bitter row has erupted between a mother and Lincolnshire County Council over school transport for her child.

Debra Rate, of Station Road, Deeping St James, is refusing to back down over the council’s ruling that her daughter Michaela must walk 2.7 miles to school.

If her home were three miles from the school, free transport would be provided.

Instead Michaela must walk along the road with no footpath and get picked up in a taxi by her mum at 2pm – missing lessons.

When Michaela (11) started at the Deepings School in September, a free bus was ordered to pick her up in the village.

But the lifts stopped after Christmas when the council realised she does not live quite far enough from the school to qualify.

In a bid to ensure Michaela’s safety, Debra who does not drive, picks her up from school in a taxi, after leaving work.

Debra told the Mercury: “They are not backing down and neither will I.”

People in a Stamford street are being forced to rely on the goodwill of motorists not to use their road as a through route.

Waverley Gardens has signs at either end advising drivers not to travel between Little Casterton Road and Casterton Road, after residents asked Lincolnshire County Council to help reduce traffic.

Advisory notices were chosen after highways officers looked at a number of other possibilities.

But, according to residents, drivers still seem intent on using Waverley Gardens as a short cut.

Christine Blaine, who has been campaigning for the residents, said: “If only the traffic didn’t come along so fast – it’s such a narrow road.

“Children walk to school along the road, and there are many elderly people in the area.

“It would have been nice if motorists looked at the notices, thought ‘They were put there for a reason’, and respected the fact it’s a residential area.”

National businesses operating in Bourne are dragging their feet in the fund-raising campaign to bring closed-circuit television to the town.

While some businesses, including the Midland and NatWest banks, have pledged cash several have refused support – and others have yet to respond to the crime-busting plan.

So far £5,500 has been pledged to the CCTV working party, with the bulk coming from small independent businesses.

Around £20,000 is needed for Bourne to have its system.

Mike Holden, secretary of the Chamber of Trade, said: “Nationals have shown almost no interest whatsoever. Some have refused, and while some local managers may be supportive the decisions have to go through central offices.”

Coun John Kirkman, a working party member, told the Mercury: “There’s no question that CCTV does lower crime quite dramatically, and it would be a cost benefit to firms through lower insurance premiums. I’d have thought the insurance costs of national firms would be quite high, bearing in mind the burglaries they have suffered.”

Last night (Thursday) Bourne Town Council was due to consider whether it would match the £20,000 being raised by business.

If it does, and businesses pledges top £20,000, South Kesteven District Council is expected to provide the remaining £80,000 needed for a six-camera system, which should be installed by March 1999.

50 years ago

January 19, 1973

Top detective rushed to Duddington this week after construction workers turned up human bones in a field near the village pub.

CID men from Kettering tramped through heavy mud to get to the remains, turned up by a young tractor driver on Monday afternoon.

Mr Bryan Maplethorpe (18), of Grantham, was working on the site, due to be a car park for the Royal Oak on the other site of the road, when he noticed a bone sticking through the soil.

“The soil had already been dug by machine,” he said, “and I could see bits of leg-bone first.

“Then I dug out part of the skull, and looked for the rest of it.”

Bryan took his finds up to the site office, and the police were called in

Northamptonshire police said afterwards that the East Northants Coroner, Mr M. E, Collcut, had been informed of the find.

But they added that unless he ordered it, no further tests and investigations on the bones would be made.

They were identified by the police pathologist Dr P. Andrews, as being ‘a fair age,’ a spokesman at Kettering police headquarters said.

Garage owners in the Stamford and Bourne area were quizzed by detectives this week as police searched for the van used i a vicious attack on a constable.

The van was driven at 32-year-old father-of-two Tony Sinfield, crushing him against a pole at the site of the road.

Then after the driver had leaned out brandishing a weapon the van drove off knocking the policeman into a ditch.

Pc Sinfield, a dog handler, of Woodville Road, Boston, was seriously ill with spinal injuries in the town’s Pilgrim Hospital this week.

But by Wednesday he had recovered sufficiently to give detailed descriptions of two men and the van used in the attack.

A special squad of detectives have launched a nationwide manhunt – and they want to trace the dirty white ten-year-old Ford Thames van with a red offside rear door. Garages in Stamford and Bourne were among the first to be checked.

Newage Engineers, the electrical and mechanical engineering subsidiary of Charterhouse Industries, has announced profits before tax, but after exceptional credits for the year ended September 30, 1972, of £609,000 (1972 - £358,000).

Trading profit increased by 50 per cent on a turnover of £5.3 million.

The major contribution to the record figures came from the company’s Electrical Division, Europe’s largest producer of AC generators in the range up to 750 kVA.

The division, which has been expanding its production capacity steadily over the past two years, was able to take advantage of the unprecedented demand for emergency electric power equipment which occurred largely as a result of the national power crisis in early 1972.

The company’s order book continues to reflect the growing universal awareness of the need for stand-by generating equipment.

100 years ago

January 19, 1923

Property Sale – At the Stamford Hotel, on Thursday, Messrs. Richardson offered for sale a freehold agricultural property in the Uffington and Tallington Fen. The whole was offered as one lot but withdrawn at £3200. It was then submitted in two lots. The first, consisting of farm buildings and 74a 1r. 28p., was sold to Mr. Neaverson, Peakirk, for £560. Lot 2, containing farm house, buildings and 126a. 1r. 4p., was sold for £2575 to Mr, Callis Bell, Austerby, Bourne.

The Guardians And Their Chairman – At a meeting of the Board of Guardians on Monday, the Marquess of Exeter presiding, a resolution from the Romford Union suggesting that all chairmen of Boards of Guardians should be appointed Justices of the Peace was received with laughter. At the conclusion of the business the vice-chairman (Mr. J. W. Coulson) moved a vote of congratulation, which was carried with acclamation, to the Marquess of Exeter upon his appointment as Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire. In thanking the Board, his lordship hoped the appointment which His Majesty had conferred upon him would not prove too onerous, as he would not care to be prevented from continuing the duties which has given him so much pleasure in the past.

Legion Activities – The annual meeting of the Stamford branch of the British Legion was held on Tuesday evening at the Drill Hall, when Capt. S. B. Edinborough, who presided, was again elected chairman. Other officers appointed were Mr. E. Peasgood, vice-chairman; Mr. G. E Pickering, treasurer; and Mr. W. Farnsworth, secretary. The committee were re-elected, with the exception of Mr. F. J. Graham, who retired, and Coun. H. Deer was appointed in his stead. Mr. T. H. Wright was elected on the entertainment committee in place of Mr. F. Laughton, who has left the town. The other members were re-appointed. The treasurer’s report showed a balance in hand of 17s. 5d. The secretary reported that during the year ten pension cases had been enquired into, three with success, while their efforts in two instances failed, and five results were pending. Assistance had been given to two ex-Service men to find houses.

The Nucleus Of A Manse Fund – The New Year’s meeting of the Congregational church in Bourne was held on Thursday evening, when the pastor, the Rev. J. A, Halfpenny, presided over a good attendance. The balance sheet for the past year was presented by the treasurer, Mr. W. Castledine, from which it appeared that £403 had been raised during the year, exclusive of £9 12s. realised by the concert held on the re-opening of the schoolroom after renovations and £185 as the net result of the bazaar held in November. On the renovation account there was a balance of £34, which was allocated as a nucleus for a Manse fund. The balance sheet was considered very satisfactory and was unanimously passed.

150 years ago

January 17, 1873

Little Casterton has been benevolently regarded this Christmas. C. O. Eaton, Esq., presented to his labourers a handsome piece of beef, and last week they had a substantial supper, accompanied by amateur vocal and instrumental performances at the Hall. The Rev. J. Twining gave his annual treat to all the labourers, their wives and families; they were invited to tea and supper, and a very cheerful evening was spent.

Stamford Rifle Corps Soiree – An invitation soiree in connection with the Rifle Corps is to be given in the Assembly-rooms on Friday the 24th inst. Every enrolled member (who is to appear in uniform) will have the privilege of introducing four friends. Mr. Wm. Langley, bookseller, has kindly accorded the use of the rooms free of charge.

The village of Gretford was on Monday evening last enlivened by a very pleasing entertainment, given by the Rector of the parish (the Dean of Stamford) to the church choir and village generally, which cannot but have cast a few beams of cheerfulness on an otherwise dreary winter. The young people belonging to the choir, numbering about 30, assembled in the school-room at five o’clock, and sat down to a substantial tea, to which they rendered full justice. At 7.30 the whole village inhabitants who could come joined them, and in a large barn, kindly lent for the purpose, witnessed a beautiful exhibition of dissolving views by Mr. Wm. Goodall, of Louth. The persons assembled, numbering over 200, seemed highly delighted, and no doubt will long remember the pleasant evening they spent.

Market Deeping – On Tuesday last an alarming fire broke out about 1 o’clock p.m. on the premises of Mr. James Barker, Deeping Fen. The whole of the straw produce of the farm and five acres of peas unthrashed, together with the implements, waggons, carts, &c., were burnt. Fortunately the corn had been lately thrashed, and 50 qrs. delivered; the remainder was in the barn and under cover in the stack-yard. With plenty of help soon at hand the corn in the barn was carried out into the field, but much of that in the stack-yard was spoiled or burnt. The Deeping St. James fire-engine quickly arrived, and under the superintendence of Mr. Achurch, the surveyor of highways, was soon at work. The supply of water was got from the South Drove drain, a few hundred yards from the yard. A grip was ploughed from the drain to the engine, and several men were set to bale the water into it. By this means a plentiful supply was obtained, and the barn, stables, and other buildings were almost miraculously saved. Much praise is due to Mr. Achurch and the men for their prompt and energetic efforts in staying the ravages of the fire. We are afraid Mr. Barker will be a heavy loser, not being insured to the full amount of the damage.

Bourn – On the evening of the 9th inst. a meeting was held in the Public-hall in favour of the Permissive Bill. The meeting was addresses by Mr. W. Mart, of Derby, Mr. J. H. Raper, the Parliamentary agent of the Alliance, and other speakers. The object of the Bill is to give two-thirds of ratepayers the power to regulate the number of licences to public-houses in the parish in which they reside.

200 years ago

January 17, 1823

A new manufacture has been introduced into Stamford – that of the Nottingham lace. The first frames were brought to the town last week, and set up in Ironmonger-street; and it is probable, we understand, that employment will be given in this line to many of the children of the poor. The work is easy, cleanly, and healthy.

The children belonging to the National School were handsomely regaled in the school-room on Wednesday last, by H. P. West, Esq. Mayor of this borough.

Yesterday John Blinkhorne, a millwright, who states himself to be a native of Stilton, and Thos. Wade, a horse-keeper, of the same place, were committed to Peterborough gaol (by the Rev. Rd. Atlay and the Rev. John Serocold) to take their trials at the next quarter sessions, charged with poaching in Burghley Park, where they were apprehended in the night of the 10th instant, armed with a gun.

Yesterday also was committed to the house of correction at Peterborough for three months’ confinement (by the same magistrates), John Woods, on conviction for poaching at Pilsgate on the 3rd.

The town of Peterborough was thrown into great alarm between 9 and 10 o’clock on Saturday night, by a fire which was then discovered in the premises on the Long Causeway occupied as a market-shop by Mr. Gilchrist, grocer, of Stamford. The house had been used that day, but the assistant had departed for Stamford a considerable time before the conflagration was discovered. By active exertions, the flames were extinguished, without doing any damage beyond the place where the fire broke out. It is supposed to have been occasioned by the foulness of the chimney. The premises, being old, were nearly demolished, as the best way of arresting the fire. The stock of goods left there was small.

We learn that Mr. Artis, whose antiquarian researches have of late been very successful at Castor and its neighbourhood, is continuing his labours in the field between that village and Water Newton, in Huntingdonshire.

Mrs. M. Tryon, of Glaston, received her Michaelmas rents on the 17th inst., and returned ten per cent. to her tenants.

On Monday a young sailor, of Boston, named Pepper, went out with a messmate to the Scalp, on a sea-fowl-shooting excursion, when as they were walking on the bank, the gun of his companion, a few paces behind, by some means suddenly went off, and Pepper’s back and shoulder, which received the contents, were wounded in so dreadful a manner that he now lies in a dangerous and helpless state. The father of the unfortunate youth drowned in Boston harbour about five years ago; so that a poor and destitute widow, prematurely deprived of her husband, is now also likely to be bereaved of her son, on whose affection she had fondly relied for support in the evening of life.

At the quarter sessions for the borough of Boston, on Monday, Samuel Short, labourer, submitted to an indictment found against him for assaulting Robert Shaw, and in consequence of his already having been confined in the gaol nine weeks for want of recognizance was fined 6d. and discharged.