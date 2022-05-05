People will be given help in recognising the signs of dementia at an event later this month.

‘Living with Dementia’ at Stamford Arts Centre will feature guest speakers and support group stands, as well as ‘health checks’.

Jacky Tyson, a dementia specialist for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, will be giving a talk and answering visitors’ questions.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

She said: “We will be exploring what dementia is, what the symptoms are, and what the impact is on people’s lives. We will also look at how people can get a diagnosis and a treatment plan.”

Jacky will be joined by her colleague, the consultant psychiatrist Ian Rowbotham, also a dementia specialist.

Dementia is a progressive disease of the brain that can affect people in many different ways. Symptoms can be short-term memory loss, changes in perception such as misjudging distances and seeing things that are not there,” added Jacky.

“Dementia can also affect speech and recall of words or names, or cause someone to be unable to follow a conversation, or find their way somewhere.”

An umbrella term for many conditions, which include Alzheimer’s disease, dementia can be diagnosed by a GP.

‘Living with Dementia’ takes place from 1pm on Monday, May 16, and is being organised by the Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac).

Sheac committee member Richard Cleaver will give an introduction to the event at 2pm, followed by a series of half-hour talks with breaks.

Richard Cleaver will introduce the event

Groups represented include Dementia Support South Lincs, Age UK, Evergreen Care Trust, the Alzheimer’s Society and One You Lincolnshire. Social prescribers will also be on hand with advice about other groups and activities.

Stands will be in The Ballroom at Stamford Arts Centre, with talks on the stage. Entry is free and refreshments available. Doors will open at 1.30pm.