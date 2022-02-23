Major work has been scheduled to take place in two town locations.

The demolition of the Cummins factory in Barnack Road, Stamford, is due to start next month (March) while resurfacing of the town centre's Red Lion Square is in the diary for 16 weeks from May 3.

A budget of £1.3m has been set aside by South Kesteven District Council to demolish the former engineering works, which was known as Newage International before becoming Cummins Generator Technologies.