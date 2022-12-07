Construction work at Stamford Hospital is on schedule but will pause over Christmas and new year.

Scaffolding has been in place while the former nurses’ accommodation building is demolished.

This accommodation has not been used for decades and is surplus to the hospital’s needs in delivering future clinical services.

Former nurses' accommodation at Stamford Hospital is being redeveloped as a new meeting hall

The area will be turned into a new meeting hall early in the new year.

Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said work is on schedule and disruption to the neighbouring GP and dental services has been minimal.

She added: “A new meeting hall will provide the hospital with a more up-to-date and suitable facility to host training, meetings and conferences.

The old meeting hall at the Stamford Hospital site will be replaced by a new facility in the new year

"Initial work is also starting on the proposed ‘staff hub’ to support staff well-being and provide a space where staff across the site can take their breaks and enjoy a truly restful place to make the most of their downtime.”

Redevelopment at the hospital site will be halted on December 20 and will resume on January 4.

Stamford Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon are part of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.