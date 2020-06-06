St Mary's Dental Practice, Stamford and Uppingham Dental Practice prepare for reopening following easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions
Published: 14:00, 06 June 2020
Dental practices have been given the go-ahead to reopen on Monday as long as appropriate safety measures are put in place.
Employees at St Mary’s Dental Practice in Stamford ‘are feeling pretty confident’ about welcoming back their patients.
Martina Reilly, practice manager, said: “We are looking forward to getting back.
More by this authorMaddy Baillie