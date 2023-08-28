A family which was facing deportation from Australia is continuing to live in limbo despite being given a 12-month reprieve.

Sheena and Glenn Tunnicliff left Bourne 13 years ago to start a new life in Western Australia with their daughters.

Despite holding down skilled jobs in Perth, the couple faced setbacks with their application for permanent residency and in June they were given two months’ notice to leave the country.

Glenn, Molly, Tamzin and Sheena Tunnicliff

The family launched a petition calling for the Australian government to change its visa policy which has attracted more than 15,500 signatures.

The Tunnicliffs have since been granted another 12-month visa and continue to live in Australia while their fight continues.

Sheena said: “We are still living our lives in limbo. We have managed to get another visa but it’s still a temporary so will not solve our issue.

“Unfortunately we still haven’t had any contact from the Australian immigration which is very frustrating. Our immigration lawyer has got all our paperwork together and will be submitting our case to the immigration minister Andrew Giles very shortly.”

The family initially travelled to Australia on a temporary sponsored visa through Sheena’s role as a travel agency manager. This type of visa requires someone to stay with their sponsor company for two years before they are granted permanent residency.

Unfortunately Sheena was forced to leave her company after 10 months due to workplace bullying. She found another sponsor and her two-year commitment started again, but that company closed after a year. Glenn also faced issues with the companies which sponsored him as a plasterer.

They received notice to leave in June due to being “too old” to stay. Their daughter Tamzin was eligible to stay under a skilled worker visa because of her job as a nurse, but her sister Molly is studying Auslan Sign Language at college with a view to working as a sign language interpreter, and was also facing deportation.

When launching her petition, Sheena said: “We risk losing everything because of arbitrary age laws that don’t allow my husband and I to apply for residency because we are 50 and 57 years old.

“We are pleading for the Australian government to make changes to the rules, allowing more people like us to stay for good, even if we are over 45.

“It's time to offer families like ours a chance to continue what we have started here and contribute to this amazing country.”

The petition remains open online with a target of reaching 25,000 signatures.