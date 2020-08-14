Designs revealed for offices at former ambulance station on Elm Street in Stamford
Published: 14:00, 14 August 2020
This is how a former ambulance and fire station in Stamford will look after a major overhaul.
The former St John Ambulance base in Elm Street, which is owned by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), is set to be converted to provide office space.
Work is expected to start in the coming weeks and should take around three months to complete. It was previously estimated it would cost around £100,000.
More by this authorSteve Creswell
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)