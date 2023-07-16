This is a well-presented and extended four bedroom detached bungalow situated in a prime location in Ketton.

This lovely home boasts a spacious living room with feature fireplace, separate dining room, four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, single garage with driveway and a wraparound landscaped rear garden.

On entering the bungalow you are greeted by an entrance porch with storage cupboard and a spacious hallway which offers great flow around the bungalow, connecting the dining room, three of the bedrooms, the family bathroom, and the kitchen.

The dining room offers a versatile living space and an opening into the large light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling and feature fireplace. The three double bedrooms off the hallway have ample space, and two of them have built in wardrobes.

The family bathroom has been modernised with a P-shaped bath, vanity area and has been fully tiled. The kitchen hosts an array of modern units, integrated appliances and access into the separate utility room. The fourth and final bedroom is located off the utility room and is an ideal guest suite with its spacious double room, built in wardrobe, a further storage/dressing room and its own three piece en suite with walk in shower.

Outside at the front a driveway and gravel section offer ample off road parking for at least four vehicles and access to the single garage. The back garden has been beautifully landscaped with a patio seating area with pergola, generous lawn with an array of mature trees, shrubbery, and flowers.

At the side of the property is a further lawned garden which is owned on a possessory title and is enclosed by a private hedge row.

Kelthorpe Close in Ketton is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £650,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk