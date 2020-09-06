Pete finishes detailed sketch of St Mary's Church in Stamford
Published: 16:00, 06 September 2020
This super sketch of St Mary’s Church in Stamford has been finished by artist Pete Pope.
Pete, 36, spent several hours in St Mary’s Place dodging the rain to be able to capture the 12th Century building.
He said: “I would like to thank the many nice people who praised my drawing and showed their appreciation towards it. It means a lot to me.”
