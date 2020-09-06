Home   News   Article

Pete finishes detailed sketch of St Mary's Church in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:00, 06 September 2020

This super sketch of St Mary’s Church in Stamford has been finished by artist Pete Pope.

Pete, 36, spent several hours in St Mary’s Place dodging the rain to be able to capture the 12th Century building.

Artist Pete Pope drawing St Mary's Church in Stamford
Artist Pete Pope drawing St Mary's Church in Stamford

He said: “I would like to thank the many nice people who praised my drawing and showed their appreciation towards it. It means a lot to me.”

