Hacony's bronze figure with oversized phallus fetches £2,200 at auction

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 13:27, 09 March 2023
A bronze fertility figure found in a field by a detectorist has sold at auction for £2,200.

The 5.5cm tall figure holding a hinged, oversized phallus was expected to fetch £800 to £1,200.

It was discovered at a detector rally in Haconby, near Bourne, last year by Paul Shepheard, who was searching a stubble field with his wife Joanne.

Paul Shepheard with his wife, Joanne
She had just found a medieval penny and he was hoping to also be in luck.

Paul, 69, a retired processing consultant watched the Noonans of London auction from their home in March, Cambridgeshire.

He has been detecting for 25 years and said: “We are really pleased with the price that the figure made.

The symbol dates from the 1st century. Photo: Noonans auctioneers
"We really enjoy metal detecting and go out at least three times a week – nothing would stop us doing that.

"However, finding items like ours is a rare event and it was great to see the interest it received.”

The couple plan to use proceeds from the sale, which was to a UK buyer, for a holiday on the Greek Island of Kos.

Nigel Mills, a consultant at Noonans, said the 1st century piece was a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury because he is holding a purse in his left hand.

The fertility symbol has a hinged phallus. Photo: Paul Shepheard
It would have probably had symbolic powers to bring luck or ward off evil spirits.

