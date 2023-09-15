As a high street chain closes its doors across the country one family is reminiscing about the shop which brought it together 40 years ago.

Lloyd Nicholls spent his 18th birthday on July 22, 1983 working the tills on the busy opening day of Wilkinson in Stamford High Street.

He was run off his feet with shoppers ‘buzzing’ at the arrival of the new homewares and household goods store.

Former Wilkinson employee Lloyd Nicholls aged about 20 with June Buttress, assistant manager, and the winner of a colouring competition

“It was something new to Stamford with the prices, the range - everything about it,” said Lloyd, now 58.

“Overnight it just became a great friendly shop to work in.”

Lloyd had spotted an advert for the job in the Stamford Mercury newspaper and with a wage of £1.10 an hour - a big improvement from his previous 55p an hour job - jumped at the chance for the Wilko job.

June Buttress, Lloyd Nicholls and Julie Tracey, former Wilkinson employees

But little did Lloyd know, while sat in the interview at Stamford Job Centre, his new job would shape the rest of his life.

Among his colleagues on his first shift at Wilko, then known as Wilkinson, was the woman who became his wife, Karen Clancy.

The pair, who met at a training session in the Crown Hotel, married in 1989 and had two daughters Alice and Anna. Sadly Karen, who worked at Wilko for two years, died 17 years ago.

Lloyd, who has re-married and now lives in Bourne, quickly worked his way up the ranks as a branch manager starting in Stamford and travelling to locations across the East Midlands. He retired in 2018.

Alice Davidson, supervisor at Stamford Wilko

During his 35-year career at the high street chain Lloyd has seen a lot change.

He reminisces on items such as flowers and screws being sold by weight, as opposed to being pre-packaged.

“Up until 2014 it was still very much a family business,” said Lloyd.

“I knew the former owner Tony Wilkinson really well.

Lloyd Nicholls with his daughter Alice Davidson and grandaughter Rosie

“Once when I was in the Spalding store he popped in with 200 silver coffee pots he had commissioned for the 80th anniversary of the business.

“I was one of the lucky 200 to get one which I still have.”

He recounts how Tony, who retired from the business in 2005, made sure to visit each store at least once a year even though there were more than 400 locations across the country.

“It was a great company,” said Lloyd.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working for them and was proud to say I did.

“It was very much we went to work and we were a family.”

Over the years he has remained friendly with a number of former colleagues.

His former colleague and the person who was promoted to his role when he left, June Buttress, was responsible for hiring his daughter Alice.

Alice started at the store Peterborough six years ago before moving to Stamford, where she is the supervisor.

She worked her final shift this week ahead of the store’s closure on Tuesday.

“It is weird how it has worked out as we were there one opening day and she is there when it is closing,” said Lloyd.

“It is sad. When you talk to current and ex employees they are all very upset.

“It is not just a job, it is a way of life.”

Lloyd was surprised by the store’s closure as he thought ‘Wilkinson would be here forever’.

“It is a shame the business has come to an end,” he said, adding he believes it could have thrived if someone took it over.

Wilko fell into administration in August and despite a number of companies initially coming forward the collapsed retail chain failed to secure a buyer.