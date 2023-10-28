A developer has teamed up with a town football club to support a tournament and a mental health charity.

Bellway donated dinner vouchers for the Michelin-starred restaurant Hitchen’s Barn as raffle prizes for the Rutland Cup.

This year, the four-team tournament was held at holders Oakham United FC’s home ground, in Barleythorpe where Cottesmore AFC lifted the cup ahead of the hosts, Stamford Lions and Uppingham Town.

Winning captain Aaron Ridout from Cottesmore AFC (left) with Stewart Lambie (centre) and Stamford Lions skipper Ben Phil before the Rutland Cup final.

Funds raised from this year’s tournament are being donated to Oakham mental health charity, Peppers – A Safe Place.

Cup organiser Stewart Lambie said: “Without donations and sponsorships from companies like Bellway, this local charity fundraising event wouldn’t be able to go ahead.

“I always try to choose a local charity and this year being able to raise money for Peppers - a safe place seemed very apt in the current climate where mental health is front and centre in many people's lives.”

Rutland Cup Organiser Stewart Lambie (left) with Bellway Eastern Counties sales advisor Darcy Lamb

Michaela Perkins, sales manager for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “We are proud to work with Oakham United FC.”

Bellway is building 61 new homes in Oakham at its Barleywoods site off Braunston Road.