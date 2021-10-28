Amendments have been made to plans for a new housing development in a bid to secure the go-ahead.

Plans were submitted earlier this year for 213 homes to be built on the land north of Uffington Road in Stamford, on the former Mirlees Blackstone site near Morrisons.

Since the engineering firm closed in 2002, a string of planning applications for homes and a retail park have been suggested for the land off Uffington Road, but nothing has been built.

Plans for homes off Uffington Road

Submitted by Vistry Partnerships, Cross Keys Developments, Wm Morrison and New River Retail, the amended housing plan includes affordable and market-price properties, and flats to four-bedroom houses. Of the 213 properties it is proposed to include 64 per cent affordable housing.

Since the plans were submitted the council has received a number of objections from people concerned about the impact of the development, between Morrisons and the new Aldi supermarket.

Planning officers recommended the plans are refused because the 'masterplan submitted is not considered to be adequate'.

The site from Uffington Road

In a report, officers said: "Discussions with the applicant and agent have been ongoing through the process of determining the application.

"Amendments have been made to the masterplan, with further draft documents presented.

"However, the revised drafts presented fall well short of being acceptable, with outstanding issues including the gateway, footpath connections within and outside of the site, provision of open space and provision of street trees remaining outstanding issues together with access to the adjacent employment allocation.

Keen to get the application approved, Vistry has submitted further amendments to the plan.

A spokeswoman for Vistry Partnerships said: “We remain committed to transforming this disused site that has lain derelict for many years, meeting and exceeding local planning policy to address the local and national shortage of affordable housing.

"We have worked with officers throughout the application process. We submitted revised plans on October 7 to address comments raised, and we are currently awaiting feedback."

She added: "We look forward to working with our partners and the local community to create a vibrant, sustainable and high-quality place to live in Stamford.”

While the revised plans are still under discussion, they will look at the total number of homes, increasing the amount of green space, enhancements to the entrance area, development of the street hierarchy, increase in the number of feature buildings and further consideration of the wider masterplan and overall connectivity.

The proposal will no longer be discussed at today's South Kesteven District Council's planning meeting, instead it will be heard at a later date.